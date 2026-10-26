A.I. Basic Training: Unlock the Power of Everyday A.I.

If you want to start using A.I. tools but aren't sure where to begin, or if you’ve already experimented with them but want to ensure you are using them safely and effectively, this class is for you! In this interactive 75-minute session, you will build the practical skills and confidence needed to navigate today's most popular A.I. tools and use them to simplify your everyday tasks. Instructor Jayne Olsen is a longtime time Ridgefield resident and technology leader with over 25 years of experience guiding organizations through digital transformations.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.