Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of music and holiday cheer!

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir presents their 32nd annual Winter Concert on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 PM at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

This year’s Holiday Pops program sparkles with beloved hits like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Like It’s Christmas," "This Christmas," "Mary Did You Know," and "Feliz Navidad" — all accompanied by piano, bass, drums, and synthesizer. You’ll also hear cherished holiday and classical works including Vivaldi’s "Gloria," "Maoz Tzur," "Hashivenu," and "Coventry Carol."

The FCCC is a community-based program made up of over 250 children in grades 4-12 from communities in and around Fairfield County. Founded in 1995 to provide children the opportunity to participate in a musical experience that is challenging, rewarding and enjoyable, the choir has performed across the country and around the world.