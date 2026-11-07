A Holiday Pops Celebration - The Fairfield County Children's Choir's 32nd Annual Winter Concert
A Holiday Pops Celebration - The Fairfield County Children's Choir's 32nd Annual Winter Concert
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of music and holiday cheer!
The Fairfield County Children’s Choir presents their 32nd annual Winter Concert on Sunday, December 6 at 3:00 PM at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.
This year’s Holiday Pops program sparkles with beloved hits like "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Like It’s Christmas," "This Christmas," "Mary Did You Know," and "Feliz Navidad" — all accompanied by piano, bass, drums, and synthesizer. You’ll also hear cherished holiday and classical works including Vivaldi’s "Gloria," "Maoz Tzur," "Hashivenu," and "Coventry Carol."
The FCCC is a community-based program made up of over 250 children in grades 4-12 from communities in and around Fairfield County. Founded in 1995 to provide children the opportunity to participate in a musical experience that is challenging, rewarding and enjoyable, the choir has performed across the country and around the world.