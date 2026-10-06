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A Christmas Caper: A Tale of Sherlock, Watson and a Christmas Goose

A Christmas Caper: A Tale of Sherlock, Watson and a Christmas Goose

Drawing on the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and snippets from a feast of holiday tales and songs, this family-friendly tall tale offers fun, hilarity and surprising heart all while solving crime! A special live performance featuring Shakespearean actress, Poornima Kirby, and performer, artist and puppeteer, Lakshmi Bose.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.

This program is part of the Ridgefield Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main Street
Ridgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org
http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.org