A Christmas Caper: A Tale of Sherlock, Watson and a Christmas Goose

Drawing on the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and snippets from a feast of holiday tales and songs, this tall tale offers fun, hilarity and surprising heart! Featuring Shakespearean actress, Poornima Kirby, and performer, artist and puppeteer, Lakshmi Bose.

This family-friendly program is part of the Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.