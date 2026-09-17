A Christmas Caper: A Tale of Sherlock, Watson and a Christmas Goose
A Christmas Caper: A Tale of Sherlock, Watson and a Christmas Goose
Drawing on the mysteries of Sherlock Holmes and snippets from a feast of holiday tales and songs, this tall tale offers fun, hilarity and surprising heart! Featuring Shakespearean actress, Poornima Kirby, and performer, artist and puppeteer, Lakshmi Bose.
This family-friendly program is part of the Library’s 2026 Scholarly Series, "Whodunits, Locked Rooms & Amateur Sleuths: Investigating the World of Mysteries," sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.
Visit the Events Calendar at ridgefieldlibrary.org for more information and to register.
Ridgefield Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ridgefield Library
(203) 438-2282 x106
afkain@ridgefieldlibrary.org
Ridgefield Library
472 Main StreetRidgefield, Connecticut 06877
(203) 438-2282
lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org