2nd Annual Long Island Steps Against Melanoma

Lace up and join us for the 2nd Annual Steps Against Melanoma on Long Island for a morning of movement, community, and family-friendly fun at beautiful Heckscher State Park! Whether you’re walking, running, cheering from the sidelines, or just coming out to support the cause, there’s something for everyone — including giveaways, music, community vendors, and free visual skin screenings hosted by Northwell Health.

This inspiring 5K walk/run brings together survivors, caregivers, families, friends, and supporters from across Long Island, all united in the fight against melanoma. Every step helps support AIM at Melanoma’s mission to advance research, raise awareness, and provide support for the melanoma community. Come make memories, honor loved ones, and help take steps toward a cure.