2nd Annual Kids Health Discover Day with Greenwich Hospital

Greenwich Hospital is once again thrilled to welcome families to the Bruce Museum for a one of a kind adventure where medicine meets discovery!

Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital pediatric specialists will guide you and your children through the museum’s science gallery, sharing fascinating connections between their medical expertise and the wonders of science and art. From comparing how fish breathe and how human lungs work to learning how the body's systems function, there is something to inspire all curious minds. Get ready to learn, explore and uncover how the world around us connects to the amazing work of our doctors.

Don’t miss our popular Teddy Bear Clinic! Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed toy or doll for evaluation and treatment by our doctors, nurses and specialists.

Free admission for all between 1-4pm!