Abilis is excited to announce its 21st annual Walk/Run for Abilis on Sunday, October 11, 2026! This annual family fun “friendraiser” is held at the Clambake area of Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point) in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Participants can partake in the 1-mile accessible walk and/or a 5K family fun run. Advance registration is encouraged at abilis.us/walkrun. Registration is free for walkers, $35 for runners ages 12 and up, and $10 for runners 11 and under.

Back by popular demand is Carnival for a Cause, run by the Abilis Youth Board, with fun games and activities for children. A balloon artist, face painting, music, dancing, fitness and a pop-up Abilis Gardens & Gifts shop will also be part of the event. Individual participants and teams are encouraged to create creative T-shirts or fun outfits, buttons, hats or showcase their team spirit with own banner to increase visibility, show team spirit and vie for a chance to win fun prizes.

Advance registration is recommended, but on-site registration is also available beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, at Greenwich Point Park. The event kicks-off at 8:30 a.m. with a fun warm-up led by celebrity fitness guru and choreographer Billy Blanks Jr., who is also founder of the popular dance fitness program, Dance It Out. The 5K run begins at 9:00 a.m., followed by awards and then the warm-up for the Walk portion of the event. The Walk begins at 11 a.m., with the event over by 12:30 p.m. Light snacks and coffee are provided.

Proceeds from the 2026 Walk/Run will be used to enhance Abilis’ day program, which delivers life-skills training, job coaching and friendship-building activities tailored to each Abilis community member. State funding covers large-group supports but not the individualized attention every person deserves. Funds raised through the 21st annual Walk/Run for Abilis will help bridge that gap and ensure Abilis’ 800+ community members continue to thrive.

