From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Songs of Thanksgiving
Music for thanksgiving performed by eight talented vocalists, with stories that honor the generous human spirit. Hear acclaimed octet Cantus weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community in a special one-hour broadcast this Thanksgiving morning starting at 9 on 91.1 FM, 107.5, and streaming at wshu.org.