From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Come home to the sound of America
We have taken an amazing journey this year in America 250: The American Experience. From historic orchestras to young soloists, the sound of wide-open spaces to local Connecticut and Long Island musicians. This week, for our final episodes, listen to American composers reflect on Home Sweet Home on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.