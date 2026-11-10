From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Five American Portraits unveiled
Five composers, Five American Portraits. Stamford, CT-based Orchestra Lumos commissioned composers from a range of backgrounds to share their perspective on the American story. Hear a live recording of the premiere performance exclusively on WSHU in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.