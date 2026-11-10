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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Five American Portraits unveiled

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published November 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Music Director Michael Stern conducting Orchestra Lumos, Stamford, CT
Haghi Suka
/
Courtesy of the artist
Music Director Michael Stern conducting Orchestra Lumos, Stamford, CT

Five composers, Five American Portraits. Stamford, CT-based Orchestra Lumos commissioned composers from a range of backgrounds to share their perspective on the American story. Hear a live recording of the premiere performance exclusively on WSHU in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
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