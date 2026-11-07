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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Laura Karpman knows how to score a story

WSHU
Published November 7, 2026 at 7:50 AM EST
Courtesy of the artist

When Laura Karpman sat down at her late father's piano, she began playing a melody that would eventually become the family theme for American Fiction. It was a deeply personal moment for the composer, and the resulting jazz-inspired score earned her an Academy Award nomination. Hear music from American Fiction and more of Laura Karpman's work for film, television, and video games on Reel Music, Saturday night at 9 on WSHU.
Classical Music Highlights