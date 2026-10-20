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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Our people, our history

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published October 20, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Ed Fr
/
Unsplash
Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D. C.

A president who led the country through Civil War, an activist and minister who led the fight for civil rights, and a woman who spoke up for women to be heard at the polls. Hear music that celebrates these heroes and more in Our People, Our History in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer