From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Our people, our history
A president who led the country through Civil War, an activist and minister who led the fight for civil rights, and a woman who spoke up for women to be heard at the polls. Hear music that celebrates these heroes and more in Our People, Our History in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.