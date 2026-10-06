From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Americans on the world stage
And the winner is...an American! Hear American performers who took first place in the world’s most prestigious music competitions, from pianist Van Cliburn and flutist Paula Robison, to contralto Jasmin White. Join the winner's circle today in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.