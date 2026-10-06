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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Americans on the world stage

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published October 6, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
President Barack Obama presenting a 2010 National Medal of Arts to pianist Van Cliburn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Cliburn was an internationally celebrated pianist whose triumph at a 1958 Moscow competition helped thaw the Cold War and launched a spectacular career that made him the rare classical musician to enjoy rock star status. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file, March 2, 2011)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
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AP
President Barack Obama presenting a 2010 National Medal of Arts to pianist Van Cliburn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Cliburn was an internationally celebrated pianist whose triumph at a 1958 Moscow competition helped thaw the Cold War and launched a spectacular career that made him the rare classical musician to enjoy rock star status. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file, March 2, 2011)

And the winner is...an American! Hear American performers who took first place in the world’s most prestigious music competitions, from pianist Van Cliburn and flutist Paula Robison, to contralto Jasmin White. Join the winner's circle today in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer