From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Rarely-heard American symphony
William Grant Still’s First Symphony is a landmark work drawing on African American musical styles from the past. In his Second Symphony, “Song of a New Race,” he reflected on the Black American experience at the time — 1937. Discover a new recording of Still’s rarely heard Symphony #2 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.