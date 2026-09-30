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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Rarely-heard American symphony

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
courtesy of the family of William Grant Still

William Grant Still’s First Symphony is a landmark work drawing on African American musical styles from the past. In his Second Symphony, “Song of a New Race,” he reflected on the Black American experience at the time — 1937. Discover a new recording of Still’s rarely heard Symphony #2 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
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