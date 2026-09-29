From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Creative retreat's lasting legacy
You know that feeling when you find somewhere peaceful where you can focus and your creativity is sparked? American composers have been going to Edward MacDowell’s house in New Hampshire in search of that feeling, and the results are stunning. Hear the inspired sound of the MacDowell legacy this week in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.