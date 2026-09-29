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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Creative retreat's lasting legacy

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Star Studio at MacDowell, Peterborough, NH
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Wikimedia Commons
Star Studio at MacDowell, Peterborough, NH

You know that feeling when you find somewhere peaceful where you can focus and your creativity is sparked? American composers have been going to Edward MacDowell’s house in New Hampshire in search of that feeling, and the results are stunning. Hear the inspired sound of the MacDowell legacy this week in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer