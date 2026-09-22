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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Lights, camera, American soundtracks!

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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Lights, camera, soundtracks! Music makes your favorite movie moments come alive, from the orchestra’s thundering gallop in westerns like the Magnificent Seven to the low rumble underscoring Batman that reminds us that Gotham never sleeps. Movie magic today in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer