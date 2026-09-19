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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Autumn arrives on Sunday Baroque

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 19, 2026 at 11:30 PM EDT
Nauman Tahir
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The days are getting shorter, the air is turning cooler, and the colors of the season are beginning to show. For centuries, composers have found inspiration in autumn… from the bustle of the harvest to the beauty of a changing landscape.

Welcome the new season with Sunday Baroque, Sunday morning from 7 to 1 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona