From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Autumn arrives on Sunday Baroque
The days are getting shorter, the air is turning cooler, and the colors of the season are beginning to show. For centuries, composers have found inspiration in autumn… from the bustle of the harvest to the beauty of a changing landscape.
Welcome the new season with Sunday Baroque, Sunday morning from 7 to 1 on 91.1, 107.5 and the WSHU classical stream.