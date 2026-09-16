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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Carrying the Hispanic tradition

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Pepe Romero, guitar
Courtesy of the artist
Pepe Romero, guitar

Pepe Romero was born in Spain and moved with his family to southern California when he was a kid. He became a classical guitarist, like his father and brothers. In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, hear his performance of Tres Canciones Populares Mexicanas by Manuel Ponce on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
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