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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Prize-winning American composers

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, on July 3, 2018, left and Michael Abels attends the premiere of "Landscape with Invisible Hand" during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2023. Giddens and Abels won the Pulitzer Prize for music for their opera "Omar," about an Islamic scholar captured and sold into slavery. (AP Photo)
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Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, on July 3, 2018, left and Michael Abels attends the premiere of "Landscape with Invisible Hand" during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 23, 2023. Giddens and Abels won the Pulitzer Prize for music for their opera "Omar," about an Islamic scholar captured and sold into slavery. (AP Photo)

The Pulitzer Prize in Music is awarded annually to a musical composition. Hear winning pieces like 1945’s Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland and an aria from Omar, an opera that won in 2023 by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels based on a memoir by an enslaved American written in Arabic. Those and more prize-winning compositions on America 250: The American Experience today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
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