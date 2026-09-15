Prize-winning American composers

The Pulitzer Prize in Music is awarded annually to a musical composition. Hear winning pieces like 1945’s Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland and an aria from Omar, an opera that won in 2023 by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels based on a memoir by an enslaved American written in Arabic. Those and more prize-winning compositions on America 250: The American Experience today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.