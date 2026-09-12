Stanley Ritchie's legacy

Violinist Stanley Ritchie was a gifted instrumentalist, music scholar, author, and early music expert, and an esteemed teacher and mentor. As a professor of violin at Indiana University, he trained countless top performers who play in ensembles all over the world. We are celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of violinist Stanley Ritchie on Sunday Baroque, from 7 am to 1 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.