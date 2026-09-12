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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Stanley Ritchie's legacy

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 12, 2026 at 11:58 PM EDT
Indiana University Bloomington

Violinist Stanley Ritchie was a gifted instrumentalist, music scholar, author, and early music expert, and an esteemed teacher and mentor. As a professor of violin at Indiana University, he trained countless top performers who play in ensembles all over the world. We are celebrating the remarkable life and legacy of violinist Stanley Ritchie on Sunday Baroque, from 7 am to 1 pm on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona