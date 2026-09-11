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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A composer in Manhattan on 9/11 offers personal reflection and universal hope

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Manhattan Skyline, NYC
Danny Best
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Manhattan Skyline, NYC

25 years ago today, we experienced a tragedy. From music by Johann Sebastian Bach on solo guitar, to a musical memorial by a composer who was teaching in Manhattan on the morning of September 11th, 2001, discover music that offers reflection and hope on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
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