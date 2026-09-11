From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A composer in Manhattan on 9/11 offers personal reflection and universal hope
25 years ago today, we experienced a tragedy. From music by Johann Sebastian Bach on solo guitar, to a musical memorial by a composer who was teaching in Manhattan on the morning of September 11th, 2001, discover music that offers reflection and hope on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.