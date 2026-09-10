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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

British orchestra's special relationship to an American composer

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Chineke! Orchestra conducted by Kevin John Edusei and with Jeneba Kanneh-Mason piano perform SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR African Suite, JAMES B WILSON/YOMI SODE NEW WORK (World Premiere), FLORENCE B. PRICE Piano Concerto in One Movement, BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5 in C minor Hall in the Royal Festival Hall on Monday 19 Oct. 2020.
Mark Allan/Mark Allan
Chineke! Orchestra conducted by Kevin John Edusei and with Jeneba Kanneh-Mason piano perform SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR African Suite, JAMES B WILSON/YOMI SODE NEW WORK (World Premiere), FLORENCE B. PRICE Piano Concerto in One Movement, BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5 in C minor Hall in the Royal Festival Hall on Monday 19 Oct. 2020.

The Chineke! Orchestra is based in the UK, Europe’s first orchestra of primarily people of color. They draw on diverse repertoire from all over, including the United States. Hear their performance of a pioneering symphony from 1932 by African American composer Florence Price on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer