From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
British orchestra's special relationship to an American composer
The Chineke! Orchestra is based in the UK, Europe’s first orchestra of primarily people of color. They draw on diverse repertoire from all over, including the United States. Hear their performance of a pioneering symphony from 1932 by African American composer Florence Price on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.