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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Come away with us

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
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Ever been inspired to travel somewhere after a friend comes home raving about their trip? Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear American composers bring their travels home through music — from a breath of fresh air in the Alps to Michael Torke’s colorful impressions of Tahiti.

Come away with us tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
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Classical Music Highlights America 250
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino