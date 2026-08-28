From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Come away with us
Ever been inspired to travel somewhere after a friend comes home raving about their trip? Tonight on America 250: The American Experience, hear American composers bring their travels home through music — from a breath of fresh air in the Alps to Michael Torke’s colorful impressions of Tahiti.
Come away with us tonight at 8 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.