© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Taste the regional delicacies

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Craig Cameron
/
Unsplash

Would you agree that food is one of the best parts of a road trip? New York-style pizza, Buffalo wings, fresh Gulf seafood...and regional culture, too. Hop in with me as we travel to Brooklyn, Buffalo, Florida, and beyond in America 250: The American Experience today to discover more in American music on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer