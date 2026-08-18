From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Taste the regional delicacies
Would you agree that food is one of the best parts of a road trip? New York-style pizza, Buffalo wings, fresh Gulf seafood...and regional culture, too. Hop in with me as we travel to Brooklyn, Buffalo, Florida, and beyond in America 250: The American Experience today to discover more in American music on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.