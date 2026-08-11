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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

My favorite things

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
View of Grand Traverse Bay from a cherry orchard in northern Michigan
Emily Boyer
/
WSHU
View of Grand Traverse Bay from a cherry orchard in northern Michigan

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens...these are a few of my favorite things. And I have some favorite, music, too. In this week's America 250: The American Experience, Lauren Rico and I share our American favorites, including Samuel Barber's sound of summer, Caroline Shaw's glimpse into the natural world, and a folk song celebrating the Michigan lake and orchards where I grew up. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer