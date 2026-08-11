Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens...these are a few of my favorite things. And I have some favorite, music, too. In this week's America 250: The American Experience, Lauren Rico and I share our American favorites, including Samuel Barber's sound of summer, Caroline Shaw's glimpse into the natural world, and a folk song celebrating the Michigan lake and orchards where I grew up. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.