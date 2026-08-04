From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
On the road again
Pack up the RV, we’re crossing the country to hear the best from music festivals. The trip starts with early music in Boston, stops in the Green Mountains to feature a monumental American woman, and ends celebrating Johann Sebastian Bach in Oregon. You bring the snacks, I’ll bring the road trip soundtrack on this week’s America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.