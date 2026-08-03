From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Personal expression, cultural preservation
How does his Diné heritage inform his musical expression? That’s the question Navajo composer and pianist Conner Chee asks, leading to inspiration from traditional Navajo stories and beliefs, as well as his classical training. Hear Chee’s evocative piano music this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.