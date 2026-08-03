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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Personal expression, cultural preservation

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published August 3, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Connor Chee, pianist and composer
Courtesy of the artist
Connor Chee, pianist and composer

How does his Diné heritage inform his musical expression? That’s the question Navajo composer and pianist Conner Chee asks, leading to inspiration from traditional Navajo stories and beliefs, as well as his classical training. Hear Chee’s evocative piano music this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer