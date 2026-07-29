From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Viva Verdi!
Giuseppe Verdi was a beloved public figure in Italy, drawing attention for his moving operas and his political presence as the country was unifying. There are even stories of thousands singing his melodies on the street. Hear another side of Verdi this morning — his Variations for Piano and Orchestra — on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.