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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Viva Verdi!

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
State funeral procession for composer Giuseppe Verdi in Milan, Italy, 1901.
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Wikimedia Commons
State funeral procession for composer Giuseppe Verdi in Milan, Italy, 1901.

Giuseppe Verdi was a beloved public figure in Italy, drawing attention for his moving operas and his political presence as the country was unifying. There are even stories of thousands singing his melodies on the street. Hear another side of Verdi this morning — his Variations for Piano and Orchestra — on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer