© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

America goes to the movies

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:55 PM EDT
FILE - Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. Work to digitize a series of more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 on Williams' 91st birthday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
/
Invision
FILE - Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. Work to digitize a series of more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 on Williams' 91st birthday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

In a world where soundtracks make us laugh and cry, music is at the heart of Hollywood films. Musical scores set the scene from country westerns to a galaxy far, far away. Music brings characters to life, from John Williams’ soaring score for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Danny Elfman’s spooky The Nightmare Before Christmas. Join me as the house lights dim and America 250: The American Experience goes to the movies. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer