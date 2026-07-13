America goes to the movies

In a world where soundtracks make us laugh and cry, music is at the heart of Hollywood films. Musical scores set the scene from country westerns to a galaxy far, far away. Music brings characters to life, from John Williams’ soaring score for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial to Danny Elfman’s spooky The Nightmare Before Christmas. Join me as the house lights dim and America 250: The American Experience goes to the movies. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.