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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A slice of American music history

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published July 7, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A pie at Modern Apizza, New Haven, CT
Will Ma
/
Unsplash
A pie at Modern Apizza, New Haven, CT

You know how pizza came from Italy and Americans have made it our own? (Shout out New Haven!) Around the turn of the twentieth century, a group of six Boston composers took European music and gave it an American accent. Hear from them—including a New Haven connection—in America 250: The American Experience this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer