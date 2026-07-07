From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A slice of American music history
You know how pizza came from Italy and Americans have made it our own? (Shout out New Haven!) Around the turn of the twentieth century, a group of six Boston composers took European music and gave it an American accent. Hear from them—including a New Haven connection—in America 250: The American Experience this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.