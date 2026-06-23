© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From Long Island music student to Connecticut music faculty

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Violist Gregory K. Williams and pianist Bryan Chuan recording at the WSHU Broadcast Center in April, 2026
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Violist Gregory K. Williams and pianist Bryan Chuan recording at the WSHU Broadcast Center in April, 2026

Today in America 250: The American Experience we’ll hear from some of the world-class musicians in our own backyard, like violist Greg Williams who credits his career in music to his early start in public school on Long Island. Now he’s on the music faculty at Sacred Heart University. Hear his performance with pianist Bryan Chuan of the Viola Concerto in D major, Op.1 by Carl Philipp Stamitz on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer