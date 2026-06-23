From Long Island music student to Connecticut music faculty

Today in America 250: The American Experience we’ll hear from some of the world-class musicians in our own backyard, like violist Greg Williams who credits his career in music to his early start in public school on Long Island. Now he’s on the music faculty at Sacred Heart University. Hear his performance with pianist Bryan Chuan of the Viola Concerto in D major, Op.1 by Carl Philipp Stamitz on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.