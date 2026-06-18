© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Let the light in

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Zach Reiner
/
Unsplash

Composers Samuel Barber and Gian Carlo Menotti called their house in Mount Kisco, New York "Capricorn" because it was sunny even in the darkest months of winter. Inspired by their life together, Barber composed the Capricorn Concerto, with moments that are light and bright, and others that are tender and heartfelt. Listen to it this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer