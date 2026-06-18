Let the light in

Composers Samuel Barber and Gian Carlo Menotti called their house in Mount Kisco, New York "Capricorn" because it was sunny even in the darkest months of winter. Inspired by their life together, Barber composed the Capricorn Concerto, with moments that are light and bright, and others that are tender and heartfelt. Listen to it this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.