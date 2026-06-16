From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Refuge through music
Growing up in Cuba, Arturo Sandoval got involved with jazz, eventually playing trumpet. While on tour outside of Cuba, he defected with the help of prominent American jazz musicians. Hear him and other musicians who found refuge in the United States to honor World Refugee Awareness Month in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.