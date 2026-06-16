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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Refuge through music

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Arturo Sandoval performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
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Invision
Arturo Sandoval performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Growing up in Cuba, Arturo Sandoval got involved with jazz, eventually playing trumpet. While on tour outside of Cuba, he defected with the help of prominent American jazz musicians. Hear him and other musicians who found refuge in the United States to honor World Refugee Awareness Month in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer