From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
From refugee to film music icon
For World Refugee Awareness Month, we are highlighting musicians like Erich Korngold. He grew up in Jewish family in Vienna. As Nazism took hold, he fled Austria for the United States, and he became a major force in Hollywood film music. Hear Korngold’s contribution to American music in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.