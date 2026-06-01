From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Return with experience and maturity
When Germaine Tailleferre was a young composer, a harp professor at the Paris Conservatory introduced her to the instrument. Returning to the harp decades later, Tailleferre transformed her early knowledge into a work full of expression, elegance, and maturity. Hear Germaine Tailleferre’s Harp Sonata this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.