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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Return with experience and maturity

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published June 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Emma Richter
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When Germaine Tailleferre was a young composer, a harp professor at the Paris Conservatory introduced her to the instrument. Returning to the harp decades later, Tailleferre transformed her early knowledge into a work full of expression, elegance, and maturity. Hear Germaine Tailleferre’s Harp Sonata this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer