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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

The Heartland's musical legacy

WSHU
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kenny Nguy

When people think of great American orchestras, they often think of the coasts.

Some of the most important chapters in America’s musical story were written in the heartland. This week on America 250: The American Experience, we explore the orchestras that helped define the cultural life of cities like Detroit, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, and St. Louis.

Join us for America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights