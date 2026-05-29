The Heartland's musical legacy

When people think of great American orchestras, they often think of the coasts.

Some of the most important chapters in America’s musical story were written in the heartland. This week on America 250: The American Experience, we explore the orchestras that helped define the cultural life of cities like Detroit, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, and St. Louis.

Join us for America 250: The American Experience, tonight at 8 on WSHU, 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.