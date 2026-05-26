From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Call from the heartland
What started as a commission for a moment in American life became a timeless national fanfare. Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man was written for and premiered by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to lift spirits during World War II. Hear that and more from orchestras in the Heartland this week in America 250: The American Experience on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.