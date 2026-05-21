From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
From an historic farm to the concert stage
“Old Brass” is an historic farm in rural South Carolina. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright envisioned buildings there with his signature natural influences that mirror the landscape. Mark O’Connor extends Wright’s organic approach in his Violin Concerto #6 “Old Brass” that you can hear this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.