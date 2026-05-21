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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

From an historic farm to the concert stage

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Plantation house designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright at Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County, South Carolina
Bill Fitzpatrick
/
Wikimedia Commons
Plantation house designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright at Auldbrass Plantation in Beaufort County, South Carolina

“Old Brass” is an historic farm in rural South Carolina. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright envisioned buildings there with his signature natural influences that mirror the landscape. Mark O’Connor extends Wright’s organic approach in his Violin Concerto #6 “Old Brass” that you can hear this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer