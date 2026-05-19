From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Tribute to fallen heros
David Gillingham served in Vietnam, playing in army bands. Later, he reflected on his experience at war through his piece Heroes Lost and Fallen. It’s a tribute to those who lost their lives in service to their country. Hear it, along with other music in honor of Memorial Day, on America 250: The American Experience today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.