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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Tribute to fallen heros

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published May 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
U.S. Air Force (Operation Holly, 1970)
Public domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
U.S. Air Force (Operation Holly, 1970)

David Gillingham served in Vietnam, playing in army bands. Later, he reflected on his experience at war through his piece Heroes Lost and Fallen. It’s a tribute to those who lost their lives in service to their country. Hear it, along with other music in honor of Memorial Day, on America 250: The American Experience today on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer