From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
The United States is home to some of the world’s premier musical training grounds
It used to be that Americans who were serious about studying music traveled to Europe. Now, the United States is home to some of the world’s premier musical training grounds. Hear young musicians studying in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more on this week’s episode of America 250: The American Experience. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.