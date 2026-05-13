From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Masterpiece ahead of its time
You might say Ludwig van Beethoven’s Great Fugue was ahead of its time. Critics thought it was unintelligible, and musicians have been trying to make sense of it ever since. Catch a glimpse into Beethoven’s complex inner world through music now considered one of his masterpieces. Hear it this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and on the WSHU music stream.