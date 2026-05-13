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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Masterpiece ahead of its time

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Scott Parry
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You might say Ludwig van Beethoven’s Great Fugue was ahead of its time. Critics thought it was unintelligible, and musicians have been trying to make sense of it ever since. Catch a glimpse into Beethoven’s complex inner world through music now considered one of his masterpieces. Hear it this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and on the WSHU music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer