Spotlight on outstanding musical education

It used to be that Americans who were serious about studying music traveled to Europe. Now, the United States is home to some of the world’s premier musical training grounds. Hear young musicians studying in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more, including performances close to home by New Haven’s own Elm City Girls’ Choir and Yale Cellos, on this week’s episode of America 250: The American Experience. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.