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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Does a piano quartet need four pianos?

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published May 11, 2026 at 3:43 PM EDT
pixabay.com

Does a piano quartet need four pianos? Two pianos and four pianists? A piano quartet only needs one piano—played by one pianist—and joined by three musicians to play violin, viola, and cello. Get to know the sound of this unique combination with one of the cornerstones in the repertoire. Hear Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Quartet, full of lyricism and spontaneity, in music tonight starting at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5, and on the WSHU music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer