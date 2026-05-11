Does a piano quartet need four pianos? Two pianos and four pianists? A piano quartet only needs one piano—played by one pianist—and joined by three musicians to play violin, viola, and cello. Get to know the sound of this unique combination with one of the cornerstones in the repertoire. Hear Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Quartet, full of lyricism and spontaneity, in music tonight starting at 8pm on 91.1, 107.5, and on the WSHU music stream.