From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
American musical innovators
Thomas Edison was an innovator for the light bulb and phonograph. Grace Hopper was an innovator for computer programming. Who are American musical innovators? Find out in this week’s America 250: The American Experience, a weekly program getting into the people and stories behind American music on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.