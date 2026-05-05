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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

American musical innovators

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published May 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
President Barack Obama awards the 2015 National Medal of Arts to composer Philip Glass during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster/AP
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AP
President Barack Obama awards the 2015 National Medal of Arts to composer Philip Glass during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Thomas Edison was an innovator for the light bulb and phonograph. Grace Hopper was an innovator for computer programming. Who are American musical innovators? Find out in this week’s America 250: The American Experience, a weekly program getting into the people and stories behind American music on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer