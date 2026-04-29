From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
All roads lead back to Abbey Road
If you’ve heard of Abbey Road Studios, you might think of the Beatles. They aren’t the only famous artists to record there. Hear a recent recording from Abbey Road Studios of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, which was also performed at the studio’s opening celebration back in 1931. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.