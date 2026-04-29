© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

All roads lead back to Abbey Road

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
An entrance of Abbey Road's Studio is seen in London on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung/AP
/
AP
An entrance of Abbey Road's Studio is seen in London on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

If you’ve heard of Abbey Road Studios, you might think of the Beatles. They aren’t the only famous artists to record there. Hear a recent recording from Abbey Road Studios of Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, which was also performed at the studio’s opening celebration back in 1931. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer