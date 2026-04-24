From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Following her dream
Have you had the urge to leave the confines of your 9-5, pack it up, and go on the road? Gina Gillie followed that dream. She calls herself a nomadic composer, slow-traveling around the world while she writes and shares her music. Listen from wherever you are, to her piece Reverie this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.