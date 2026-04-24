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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Following her dream

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Antalya, Turkey, a recent destination for nomadic composer Gina Gillie
Berthan Çölgeçen
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Antalya, Turkey, a recent destination for nomadic composer Gina Gillie

Have you had the urge to leave the confines of your 9-5, pack it up, and go on the road? Gina Gillie followed that dream. She calls herself a nomadic composer, slow-traveling around the world while she writes and shares her music. Listen from wherever you are, to her piece Reverie this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer