You may not know the name Palladio, but you’ve probably heard it. Karl Jenkins’ driving piece for strings became famous as the music behind the De Beers diamond commercials. Beyond the sparkle of advertising, Palladio is a brilliantly crafted concert work, inspired by the symmetry and balance of Renaissance architecture.

Hear the piece that turned string orchestra into the sound of a diamond. Karl Jenkins’ Palladio, tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.