From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
A thousand nights of suspense
Long before movies gave us the cliffhanger, Scheherazade mastered the art of leaving her audience wanting more. Her life depended on keeping a powerful sultan listening night after night. So every story ended at the exact moment he needed to hear what happened next.
Rimsky-Korsakov turned that legend into music. Hear Scheherazade tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.