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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

A thousand nights of suspense

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 7, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
“Scheherazade,” (c. 1850-1900) – oil on canvas
Sophie Anderson
/
WikiCommons
“Scheherazade,” (c. 1850-1900) – oil on canvas

Long before movies gave us the cliffhanger, Scheherazade mastered the art of leaving her audience wanting more. Her life depended on keeping a powerful sultan listening night after night. So every story ended at the exact moment he needed to hear what happened next.

Rimsky-Korsakov turned that legend into music. Hear Scheherazade tonight on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino