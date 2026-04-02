From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Visit the local Carnival
Reynard Burns epitomizes the life of a contemporary classical musician. He directed orchestra in public school for over three decades, he’s an accomplished jazz performer, and as a composer his music is widely published and recorded. And—he lives in our community on Long Island. Smile along with Carnival by Burns this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.