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Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.

Visit the local Carnival

WSHU | By Emily Boyer
Published April 2, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Hannah Morgan
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Reynard Burns epitomizes the life of a contemporary classical musician. He directed orchestra in public school for over three decades, he’s an accomplished jazz performer, and as a composer his music is widely published and recorded. And—he lives in our community on Long Island. Smile along with Carnival by Burns this morning on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Emily Boyer
We’re thrilled to introduce Emily Boyer as WSHU's morning classical host.
See stories by Emily Boyer