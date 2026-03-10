© 2026 WSHU
Frederic Chiu takes us to Italy

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published March 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Chris Craymer
/
courtesy of the artist

Franz Liszt was inspired by the places he traveled. In Years of Pilgrimage, he turned those journeys into music.

Tonight we visit Italy with “Venice and Naples,” with pieces drawn from gondola songs and Neapolitan melodies, played by Westport-based pianist Frederic Chiu.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's Program Director. She also produces Sunday Baroque.
