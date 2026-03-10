From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they'll be sharing with you.
Frederic Chiu takes us to Italy
Franz Liszt was inspired by the places he traveled. In Years of Pilgrimage, he turned those journeys into music.
Tonight we visit Italy with “Venice and Naples,” with pieces drawn from gondola songs and Neapolitan melodies, played by Westport-based pianist Frederic Chiu.
